Lieutenant General Anatolii Kryvonozhko will temporarily head Air Force of AFU - General Staff

Lieutenant General Anatolii Kryvonozhko has been appointed acting commander of the Air Force.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In accordance with the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Anatolii Mykolayovych Kryvonozhko, Commander of the Air Command "Center" of the Air Force of Ukraine, has been allowed to temporarily perform the duties of the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

As a reminder, on Friday, August 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Mykola Oleshchuk from the post of commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In his evening video address, the president said he had decided to replace the commander of the Air Force.

