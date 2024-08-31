Yesterday’s Russian attack on Kharkiv: search and rescue operation completed

The search and rescue operation at the site of the enemy's unmanned aerial vehicle ( UAV ) hit in Kharkiv has ended.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, 97 people were injured and 6 died as a result of yesterday's strike on Kharkiv.

"We are currently eliminating the consequences of the attacks. We have an understanding that the destroyed part of the house where the hit occurred will be dismantled," the statement said.

It is also noted that 20 residents have applied for assistance in resettlement. Special temporary accommodation is provided for such cases. Other people have found accommodation on their own.

See more: Occupiers shelled Kupiansk district in morning, three people wounded. PHOTO

Russian attack on Kharkiv on 30 August 2024

On the afternoon of 30 August, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with five guided bombs from a Su-34 aircraft. The bombs were launched from Dubove, Belgorod region, which is 25 km from the Ukrainian border. The strike left six dead, including a 14-year-old girl who was killed near a playground. According to updated reports, the number of victims has risen to 97, including 22 minors. Today is a day of mourning in the city.