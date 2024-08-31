Russians bring Akhmat unit to Vovchansk - OTG Kharkiv

The enemy is deploying an "Akhmat" unit to the northern part of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the spokesperson for the OTG "Kharkiv", Colonel Vitalii Sarantsev, during a telethon.



He noted that this unit is unlikely to perform real combat missions, but, as always, will limit itself to self-promotion.



"Given the previous 'combat' experience of this unit, even the occupiers' command does not have serious hopes for them..." he added.

As a reminder, Tamaz Gambarashvili, head of the Vovchansk CMA, said that the border town of Vovchansk suffered 90% of the destruction. 20 residents remained in the town, no children among them

