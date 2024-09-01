Russian ground forces accelerate advance to Pokrovsk - British intelligence

UK intelligence notes that Russian ground forces have accelerated their advance towards the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region over the past seven days.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an intelligence report by the British Ministry of Defence.

"Russian ground forces have accelerated their advance towards the town of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine over the past seven days. They may be within 10 kilometres of the city's outskirts. The speed of the advance is likely to slow as Russian ground forces enter the residential areas of Pokrovsk," the report said.

See more: Strike on grain trucks in Sumy region: Russian Federation spreads fakes about destruction of a convoy of equipment moving to Sudzha. PHOTOS

As noted, Pokrovsk is a key logistical centre for the Donetsk region, and if captured, it is likely to lengthen and reroute existing Ukrainian supply lines. This would likely make it more difficult for the Ukrainian armed forces to resupply and manoeuvre resources at several key strongholds between Chasiv Yar and Vulhedar.

"The operational pace of military activity remains low on all other front lines in eastern and southern Ukraine, with no significant changes in territorial control," the intelligence added.

Earlier, The Telegraph wrote that the Russians could reach Pokrovsk as early as mid-September.