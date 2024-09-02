Occupants advance in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions - ISW

Analysts have recorded the advance of Russian invaders in the area of Hlyboke, southeast of Kupyansk and Pokrovsk, and southwest of Donetsk.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russian troops have recently advanced north of Kharkiv. Geolocation footage released on 1 September shows that the occupiers have recently advanced within the western Hlyboke area. At the same time, the enemy's movements near Hlyboke are sporadic due to the actions of Ukrainian drones. Fighting continued near Lyptsi and in Vovchansk.

The enemy recently made a small advance southeast of Kupiansk. Geo-location footage released on 31 August shows that Russians recently made a small advance southwest of Pishchane.Russian troops also carried out ground attacks to the north near Synkivka, Kolysynkivka, Lozova, Novoosynove, Hlushkivka, Berestove, near Tverdokhlibove, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Terny and Torske, in the area of Serebryanskyi forest. At the same time, the head of the Russian Ministry of Defence announced the capture of Synkivka.

On 1 September, the occupiers continued their offensive in the Siverskyi sector, but did not make any confirmed attacks. On 1 September, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced the occupation of Vyimka (southeast of Siversk), although ISW did not find visual evidence of this statement. Fighting continued near Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Spirne, Rozdolivka and Zvanivka.

On 1 September, the Russian invaders continued their offensive in the direction of Chasiv Yar, but made no progress. Fighting continued in the eastern part of Chasiv Yar, near Kalynivka and in the directions of Mayske and Markove, near Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Kurdiumivka.

On 1 September, the enemy continued its offensive in the Toretsk sector, but did not make any confirmed attacks. A Russian blogger claimed that Russian troops had advanced 800 metres in Druzhba towards Dachne to assault Toretsk from the north, although the ISW did not find visual confirmation.

Russian troops have recently advanced in the Pokrovske direction. Geo-location footage released on 1 September shows that Russian troops have recently advanced west of Mykhailivka and within central Dolynivka, possibly capturing a settlement. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War found no evidence that Russian troops are operating in Selydove, despite numerous Russian statements over the past few days that Russian troops had advanced within the settlement.

The occupiers continued their offensive to the west of Donetsk, but there were no confirmed changes on the front line. The General Staff of Ukraine reported that on 31 August and 1 September, Russian troops conducted offensive operations near Krasnohorivka and Heorhiivka.

A Russian blogger claimed that Russian troops had reinforced their positions within and north of Kostiantynivka and in western Paraskoviivka in an area 6.1 km wide and 1.93 km deep. Russian sources claimed that Russian marine units had allegedly pushed the Ukrainian army back towards Vuhledar and had recently intensified their offensive in the area.

On 31 August and 1 September, Russian troops continued ground attacks in western Zaporizhzhia region near Robotyne and northeast of Robotyne near Mala Tokmachka, but there were no confirmed changes on the frontline. On 1 September, the Russian occupiers carried out two assaults in unspecified areas of the Kherson sector.