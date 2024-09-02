Consequences of Russian missile attack on Kyiv. PHOTOS

On the night of 2 September 2024, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv.

Attack on Ukraine on the night of 2 September 2024

On the night of 2 September, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kyiv. Air defences were operating in the capital. Kharkiv was also under attack at night. In the Kyiv region, a Russian missile attack damaged 3 private houses and 2 cars. In addition, the "Shaheds" attacked Poltava region, damaging an industrial enterprise.