News War
Consequences of Russian missile attack on Kyiv. PHOTOS

On the night of 2 September 2024, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, the KCMA press centre published photos showing the aftermath of the missile attack on Kyiv.

Наслідки атаки на Київ у ніч на 2 вересня
Attack on Ukraine on the night of 2 September 2024

On the night of 2 September, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kyiv. Air defences were operating in the capital. Kharkiv was also under attack at night. In the Kyiv region, a Russian missile attack damaged 3 private houses and 2 cars. In addition, the "Shaheds" attacked Poltava region, damaging an industrial enterprise.

