Rescuers eliminate consequences of morning Russian attack on Kyiv. PHOTOS

Kyiv rescuers are working in different districts of the capital to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Four cars were on fire in Sviatoshynskyi district, the fire was extinguished. At another address, a two-storey warehouse building with an area of 700 sq m was on fire.

In addition, firefighters extinguished a fire at the entrance to one of the metro stations. A recycling centre was on fire.

A boiler house of an educational institution was damaged in Holosiivskyi district. The fire has been extinguished.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, emergency workers extinguished the fire over an area of 400 square metres. The structures are being dismantled.

Night attack on Kyiv: debris falling in 4 districts (updated)












