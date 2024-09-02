Sikorski’s statement on need for Poland to shoot down Russian missiles is minister’s personal opinion - MFA of country

Radoslaw Sikorski's statement about Poland shooting down Russian missiles over the territory of Ukraine is the minister's personal opinion.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

However, the foreign ministry spokesperson warned that the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles and drones at high altitude in Ukrainian airspace should be "an element of the Polish military's assessment, and this applies to each specific case."

"If we have such an opportunity and Ukraine agrees to it, then we should use it. But this is the minister's personal opinion," the Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman concluded.

Read more: Almost 60% of Poles believe that Poland should shoot down Russian objects that fly into country’s airspace - poll

Earlier, in an interview with the Financial Times, Radoslaw Sikorski said that Poland should shoot down Russian missiles and drones in Ukrainian airspace if it is possible.