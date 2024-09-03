Night drone attack: explosions were heard in number of regions

On the night of 3 September, Russia once again attacked Ukraine with drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ukrainian Air Force, local authorities and monitoring channels.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration warned that the region had been attacked by Russian drones, and that air defence forces were working.

The Ukrainian Air Force also reported that attack drones were moving towards Kyiv region. An air alert was also announced in Kyiv, but was later cancelled.

Explosions were also heard in Chernihiv. The head of the city administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, wrote that the wreckage of a downed drone had set fire to buildings on the outskirts of Chernihiv, which he described as "neither residential nor industrial".

Meanwhile, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, said that an explosion was heard in the city on Tuesday night, and promised to talk about the consequences of the strike later.

The Ukrainian Air Force also warned of the launch of guided aerial bombs in Sumy region and the movement of drones towards the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava region, as well as towards Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions.

