The General Staff has decided to withdraw troops from Novohrodivka in Donetsk region, as the town has a disadvantageous geographical location.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the air of "Radio Liberty" by Serhiy Tsehotskyi, an officer of the 59th separate motorised infantry brigade.

"Geographically, Novohrodivka is not in a very favourable position. It was not quite set up as a fortress. [...] It was beneficial to withdraw the personnel," the military said.

However, he did not answer the question of whether fortifications had been built in the town. But he added that the withdrawal from Novohrodivka is "not the final point in this battle".

As a reminder, in late August, DeepState analysts said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had effectively lost control of Novohrodivka.

