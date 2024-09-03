Kryvonos dismisses NABU first deputy director Uglava

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos has decided to impose a disciplinary sanction in the form of dismissal on the Bureau's First Deputy Director Gizo Uglava.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NABU press centre.

As noted, the official was dismissed for committing a disciplinary offence - violation of the Oath of Office, violation of the rules of ethical conduct of civil servants, the Law of Ukraine "On Civil Service", and the Code of Ethics of the NABU employee.

"The internal investigation and subsequent Disciplinary Commission of the NABU found that the First Deputy Director committed a number of negative actions and statements aimed at personal and professional discrediting of the bureau's employee who submitted a memo on possible facts of information leakage," the statement said.

In addition, these actions have made NABU employees aware of the possibility of negative consequences for whistleblowing, which is an unacceptable violation of the highest standards of ethics and integrity that should guide the work of NABU employees and senior management.

According to the structure of the NABU leadership, Kryvonos' first deputy was Gizo Uglava

Earlier it was reported that Uglava filed an application to the NACP against NABU Director Kryvonos and received the status of a whistleblower. It was also noted that the first deputy director of the NABU, Gizo Uglava, was suspended from his duties due to the case of data leakage from the NABU.

Data leak from NABU

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, together with the National Police, was conducting searches at the NABU.

Later, the SAPO commented on the information about the search of one of the NABU employees. They noted that no searches or investigative actions were carried out at the NABU premises. The search was carried out exclusively at the place of residence of the current NABU employee - a detective of one of the units.

The Anti-Corruption Court allowed the SAPO to conduct searches at the home of the former head of the Brovary District State Administration Birkadze as part of the case of disclosure of pre-trial investigation data by a NABU detective.

Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau launched a pre-trial investigation into the possible leak.

On 9 August, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos announced that he had approved the conclusion of an internal investigation into possible pressure on corruption whistleblowers due to a data leak.