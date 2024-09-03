Mongolia’s refusal to arrest Putin will set precedent: MEPs appeal to Borrell

The European Parliament has called on EU High Representative Josep Borrell to respond to Mongolia's behaviour if it does not arrest Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Thus, Urmas Paet, Vice-Chairman of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, said that Mongolia has a historic opportunity to become a guarantor of international law.

"We just have to fulfil the requirement of the International Criminal Court - to arrest the criminal Putin and bring him to The Hague. If Mongolia fails to fulfil its obligations as a member of the ICC, the European Union should send a clear message to Mongolia in the form of diplomatic and economic measures," he stressed.

In their letter to Borrell, MEPs condemned the invitation that Mongolia sent to Putin.

"Mongolia's refusal to arrest Putin will set a precedent and open the way for other countries to selectively apply arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court," they said.

Putin's visit to Mongolia

Mongolia recognises the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued an arrest warrant for Putin. Earlier, the ICC noted that Mongolia is a country that has ratified the Rome Statute. According to it, it is obliged to arrest Russian dictator Putin under a warrant issued by the court in The Hague.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also called on Mongolia to arrest the Russian dictator. The ministry reminded that Putin is a war criminal.

In turn, Bloomberg reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was assured before his planned visit to Mongolia that he would not be arrested for war crimes under an International Criminal Court warrant. This will be his first visit to a country that has ratified the Rome Statute.