On Monday, 2 September, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia on an official visit.

This is reported by Russian propaganda agencies, Censor.NET informs.

The Russian leader arrived in Ulaanbaatar at the invitation of President Ukhnagiin Khurelsukh.

It is noted that the parties will hold negotiations in narrow and expanded formats.

As you know, Mongolia recognises the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued an arrest warrant for Putin. Earlier, the ICC noted that Mongolia is a country that has ratified the Rome Statute. According to it, it is obliged to arrest Russian dictator Putin under a warrant issued by the court in The Hague.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also called on Mongolia to arrest the Russian dictator. The ministry reminded that Putin is a war criminal.

In turn, Bloomberg wrote that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was assured before his planned visit to Mongolia that he would not be arrested for war crimes under an International Criminal Court warrant. This will be his first visit to a country that has ratified the Rome Statute.