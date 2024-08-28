Sullivan and Wang Yi discuss the upcoming meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping

On Wednesday, 28 August, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks in China on bilateral relations. Among other things, the parties discussed holding new talks between the leaders of the United States and China - Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.

This is reported by Reuters with reference to Chinese state media, Censor.NET informs.

Sullivan and Wang Yi also agreed to have military-to-military contacts "at the appropriate time" in the format of a video call.

"The key to the smooth development of Sino-US cooperation is to treat each other as equals," China's state-run CCTV quoted the Chinese foreign minister as saying.

In addition, Wang Yi told Sullivan that the United States should "stop arming Taiwan and support the peaceful 'reunification' of China," adding that the island's independence "is the greatest risk to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."

Reuters notes that this is the second day of talks between US and Chinese officials. The talks will continue on Thursday, 29 August.

Earlier it was reported that Sullivan's visit to China would last from 27 to 29 August.

These talks are expected to lay the groundwork for a potential final meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this year.

The last time Biden and Xi Jinping met was in November 2023 in San Francisco.