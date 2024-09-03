With the start of the school year, Russia is introducing and funding a new military training module. The module is part of a new programme called "Fundamentals of Security and Defence of the Motherland" for children aged 15 to 18.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an intelligence report by the UK Ministry of Defence.

According to the report, the course consists of 11 modules that require 68 training hours. The course will cover a number of topics, including general military combat and small arms training. It is aimed at "forming value orientations, acquiring knowledge and skills that ensure readiness to fulfil the constitutional duty to protect the state".

The programme is reportedly aimed at creating a more militarised and security-oriented society.

Read more: Russian Federation is creating volunteer battalion to defend Kursk region - British intelligence

Thus, the new youth strategy, which was approved by the government in August 2024, aims to raise the prestige of military service, foster patriotism and civilian responsibility, but above all, to prepare pre-conscription age adolescents for military service morally and physically.

In addition, the number of summer camps for children engaged in various military activities is increasing.

The strategy notes that over the past 30 years, youth values have changed from collectivism to individualism and from ethatism to cosmopolitanism. It is argued that the ideological expansionism of Russia's geopolitical rivals has led to a weakening of traditional values and the rise of individualism. The new strategy aims to reverse this process, and the militarisation of youth is an integral part of this process.