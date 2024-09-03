Russian strike on hotel in Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties rises to 6. PHOTOS

The number of victims of a nighttime Russian missile attack on the building of the Grand Palace hotel complex in Zaporizhzhia has increased to 6 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, two more women turned to doctors on their own. One of them is in serious condition due to concussion.

As reported, Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia: an 8-year-old boy and a 38-year-old woman were killed. Censor.NET also reported that the girl wounded in Zaporizhzhia was in serious condition.

