Majority of Ukrainians consider influence of President’s Office on parliament, government, and courts to be excessive - survey

The majority of Ukrainians believe that the Presidential Office influences state bodies in excess of its powers.

This is evidenced by the results of a sociological survey conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation in cooperation with the Razumkov Centre sociological service at the request of the Chesno movement, Censor.NET reports.

"More than half of Ukrainians believe that the Office of the President influences state bodies over its powers. Ukrainians believe that the Office of the President has the greatest influence on the Parliament and the Government. The number of those who share this opinion has increased from 52% to 59% compared to last year," Chesno said in a report on the results of the poll.

58% of Ukrainians believe that the Office of the President influences decisions made by the Verkhovna Rada, and 59% see the Office of the President as influencing the decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers. In 2023, the numbers were 54% and 52%, respectively.

At the same time, 25% of respondents currently believe that the OP has no influence on the Council's decisions, and about 20% have no answer.

Read also: 48% of Ukrainians negatively assessed the activities of the "Servant of the People", and 13% positively - poll

In addition, according to the survey, Ukrainians believe that the OPO exceeds its powers in its interaction with law enforcement, anti-corruption, and judicial authorities. Compared to last year, more and more Ukrainians share this opinion.

About 55% of respondents believe that the Presidential Office has excessive influence on the work of courts, law enforcement, and anti-corruption agencies. Last year, 47% of citizens thought so.

About 22% of Ukrainians disagree with this thesis and about the same number do not have an answer.

The survey was conducted from 8 to 15 August 2024. The respondents were 2017 citizens aged 18 and over.

Read also: 72% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held after the war - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS