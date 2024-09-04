65 victims of rocket attack in Poltava in serious condition - RMA

The condition of 65 victims of a Russian missile strike in Poltava on 3 September is assessed by doctors as serious, and 146 as moderate.

"All services worked promptly at the scene. There were 30 ambulances involved, and hospitals received the wounded. Patients are being provided with both inpatient and outpatient care. Currently, 65 people are in serious condition, 146 are in moderate condition, and 87 are in light condition," Pronin said.

According to the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, the liquidation of the aftermath of the Russian strike on the territory of the educational institution is ongoing, and the services are clearing the rubble.

Russian strike on Poltava

On 3 September, the Russians attacked Poltava with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles. The enemy hit an educational institution and a hospital. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications, the hospital, and nearby houses were partially destroyed.

As of 4 September, 53 people were reported dead and over 270 injured.