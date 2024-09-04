Government will have Ministry for Return of Ukrainians. We discuss candidates who could lead it - "servant of people" Arakhamia

On Wednesday, September 4, a meeting of the Servant of the People faction discussed the creation of a new institution in the government with the working title of the Ministry of Ukrainian Returns.

This was stated by the head of the Servant of the People faction, Davyd Arakhamia, Censor.NET reports.

Currently, according to Arakhamia, the candidates who could head this agency are being discussed.

As a reminder, on August 27, during a press conference, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs to return adults, students and children to Ukraine without coercion. He emphasized that it is important for our country not to lose 7.5 million people who have gone abroad.

