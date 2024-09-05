On Day 7 of 2024 Paralympics, Ukrainian athletes won 7 medals, 4 of them gold

Ukrainian Paralympic athletes won 7 medals (4 gold and 3 silver) on the 7th competition day of the 2024 Paralympic Games.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Swimmers Yaroslav Denysenko and Maksym Veraksa won gold and silver in the 100m freestyle in the S12 class.

Another swimmer, Andriy Trusov, won gold in the 50m freestyle, setting a new world record of 26.38 seconds. He had previously won three silver medals.

Another silver medal went to Anna Stetsenko in the 100 metres freestyle.

The Ukrainian team also won the 4×100 metre freestyle mixed relay. Maryna Piddubna, Oleksii Virchenko, Yaroslav Denysenko and Anna Stetsenko won the gold medal.

Anastasia Moskalenko won her fourth gold medal on 4 September. She won the shot put final, setting a new world record of 8 metres.

Read more: Swimmer Trusov wins Paralympic gold, sets world record

In the shot put, Mariia Shpatkivska, a debutant at the Paris Paralympics, won a silver medal with a distance of 12.35 metres, but in a different class.

The Ukrainian team managed to retain 7th place in the medal standings of the 2024 Paralympic Games. Our athletes have already won 52 medals, including:

13 gold;

18 silver;

21 bronze.

Read more: Swimmer Ostapchenko wins gold at 2024 Paralympics, his colleague Palamarchuk takes bronze