Germany will continue to help Ukraine without any "ifs" and "buts" - Pistorius

During a meeting with Rustem Umerov, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius assured of Germany's continued support for Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the German Embassy in Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Air defence remains the focus of German support. This year we will supply IRIS-T systems, including ammunition and 'Gepards'. We will continue to help after that - without any 'ifs' and 'buts,’" the embassy quoted the minister as saying.

As reported earlier, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov was to visit Berlin to meet with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius.

Read more: Germany orders 17 more IRIS-T air defense systems for Ukraine, - Scholz