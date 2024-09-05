ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11681 visitors online
News
1 111 22
Germany (1329) Pistorius (100) Rustem Umerov (238)

Germany will continue to help Ukraine without any "ifs" and "buts" - Pistorius

Німеччина продовжить допомагати Україні без жодних але.

During a meeting with Rustem Umerov, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius assured of Germany's continued support for Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the German Embassy in Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Air defence remains the focus of German support. This year we will supply IRIS-T systems, including ammunition and 'Gepards'. We will continue to help after that - without any 'ifs' and 'buts,’" the embassy quoted the minister as saying.

As reported earlier, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov was to visit Berlin to meet with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius.

Read more: Germany orders 17 more IRIS-T air defense systems for Ukraine, - Scholz

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 