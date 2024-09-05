Change of government is Ukraine’s internal affair, we hope to continue cooperation - Stano

The European Union has commented on personnel changes in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

This was stated by a representative of the EU External Action Service, Peter Stano, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are following very closely what is happening in Ukraine, not only in the context of Russia's illegal aggression against the Ukrainian people, but also in the context of internal developments in the political arena. We have taken note of the recent reshuffle in the Ukrainian government and several key government positions. This, of course, is not something that the European Union can comment on - we do not comment on internal decisions related to staffing or the appointment of people responsible for state or public positions," he said.

According to Stano, "it is important for the EU to always have good and reliable partners".

"This means that it is important to have good and stable governance, and we hope that we can continue the very good cooperation with the new Ukrainian colleagues just as we did with the outgoing ministers," he said.

Stano also spoke specifically about the resignation of former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"When it comes to Foreign Minister Kuleba, I can only recall the gratitude of High Representative Borrell to Mr. Kuleba for everything he did for Ukraine and for everything they did together. Kuleba was a regular guest of the Foreign Affairs Councils in their formal and informal formats. There has been very frequent communication and coordination between High Representative Borrell and Foreign Minister Kuleba, and we can only praise Foreign Minister Kuleba for all he has done in very difficult times for Ukraine," he said.

"We look forward to seeing the new structure of this administration. But, again, who holds what positions in the administration of a country is a sovereign decision of that country and its authorities... We will continue to support Ukraine. We will treat Ukraine as an EU candidate country as long as Ukraine fulfills all the necessary principles and criteria, and we have no reason to believe that they will not," Stano concluded.

