If Iran transfers ballistic missiles to Russia, European Union will react - Stano

The European Commission is currently refraining from commenting on Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. However, they promise to respond if this happens.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to European Pravda, this was stated by the European Commission spokesman Peter Stano.

When asked about the EU's possible reaction to Iran's possible future supply of ballistic missiles to Russia, the spokesman said that the European Union "will certainly react."

At the same time, he said, he could not comment on the Bloomberg report because there was no official confirmation.

At the same time, Stano emphasized that "the issue of missiles and Iran's military support for Russia's illegal aggression against the Ukrainian people in general is something that the EU is following very closely and discussing."

As a reminder, on August 29, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi assured that his country was not going to transfer ballistic missiles to the aggressor country Russia.

