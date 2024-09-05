Russian attack on Poltava: Death toll rises to 55

In Poltava, the number of victims of a Russian missile strike on 3 September 2024 has increased to 55.

According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, this was stated by the Secretary of the City Council Kateryna Yamshchykova.

Rescuers are currently continuing search and rescue operations at the site of the attack.

Strike on Poltava

As a reminder, on 3 September, Russians attacked Poltava with two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles. The enemy hit an educational institution and a hospital. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications, the hospital and nearby houses were partially destroyed.

