Early next year, Ukraine will receive NASAMS air defense system, which Canada announced to transfer in 2023

Canada will send a modern medium-range air defense system NASAMS in the first quarter of 2025.

This was announced by Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair, Censor.NET reports citing CBS News.

Blair noted that Canada joined the US order for the production of 10 NASAMS systems last year. Raytheon, which manufactures them, assures that it will transfer these weapons systems by the end of this year.

"Our systems will be included in this tranche and we will immediately send them to Ukraine," the minister said.

He clarified that NASAMS should arrive in Ukraine in early 2025.

To recap: Canada announced its intention to transfer this air defense system to Ukraine, worth more than $300 million, on January 10, 2023, but it has not yet been delivered. The agreements stipulated that Canada would reimburse the United States for the full cost of the new NASAMS system, while the United States would enter into a direct contract with Ukraine for the supply of these weapons. This was supposed to allow Canada to circumvent the requirement to obtain U.S. permission to re-export NASAMS to Ukraine.

