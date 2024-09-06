Zelenskyy meets with Scholz to discuss expanding defense cooperation and preparations for second Peace Summit

On Friday, September 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met in Germany, where the Ukrainian leader arrived to participate in a meeting of the Ramstein.

Zelenskyy briefed the German Chancellor on the situation at the front and the consequences of Russian missile terror against Ukrainians and critical infrastructure.

The head of state thanked Scholz for all the comprehensive assistance, especially military that Ukraine has received from Germany.

"I am grateful that these supplies are of a consistent nature. This is very important. This is the foundation of our successful struggle for Ukraine's independence. Thank you for your leadership in strengthening our air defense system, which saves the lives of Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the President noted that the German government had ordered additional air defense systems of various configurations to strengthen the Armed Forces, as well as the decision to transfer additional Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery systems and Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine, announced at the Ramstein meeting.

Zelenskyy and Scholz also discussed the implementation of the bilateral security agreement and possible areas for expanding cooperation in the defense sector, including joint arms production. They also discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and preparations for the second Peace Summit.

