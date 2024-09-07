Ukrainian drones can hit Russian military facilities at distance of up to 1,800 km - Budanov

On Military Intelligence Day, the head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov told how far Ukrainian drones are capable of striking

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated on the Facebook page of the head of the DIU.

"Unmanned systems, the development of which is now being worked on by the best specialists, in particular representatives of the Defence Intelligence, already make it possible to hit the military facilities of the aggressor state at a distance of up to 1,800 km.

Military airfields, which are a source of constant threat to peaceful Ukrainian cities, shudder from air attacks. The entire infrastructure of Russia, working for the war, has suffered and will suffer losses. After all, instead of defending its own, Russia chose the wrong path of an unprovoked war and an attack on the lands of a sovereign state," the post reads.

September 7 is the Day of Military Intelligence in Ukraine. Budanov congratulated the servicemen on Military Intelligence Day. He noted that the spies proved by their actions that the Black Sea did not belong to Russia.

"They forced the enemy to transfer their fleet to a "safe" distance, to leave the maritime boundaries that they had long considered their own. However, this is only an illusion of control. After all, having unleashed large-scale aggression against Ukraine, there is now no safe place for the occupying army of the Russian Federation and the structures derived from it. The punishment can be postponed, but never canceled," Budanov noted.

He recalled that during the year, cyber specialists of the State Security Service conducted numerous successful operations, obtaining important information for Ukraine and identifying weak points in the communication system of the aggressor state. This is only part of the sources of information about the activities of the Russian command.

Watch more: Russia sentences DIU soldier Liubas, who was captured during landing in occupied Crimea, to 20 years in prison. VIDEO

"The Russian statehood built on fear and cruelty has an expiration date. Therefore, the expansion of the network of loyal supporters, as well as sabotage in the deep rear - continue," Budanov added.

DIU units constantly perform complex tasks at the front and in the rear, repelling attacks, evacuating the wounded, rescuing prisoners, and returning Ukrainians from combat zones, the head of Ukrainian intelligence added.

Also remind that Lithuania will allocate 10 million euros for the purchase of Ukrainian "Palyanytsia" drone missiles.