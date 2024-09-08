DIU presented video about combat work of Ukrainian scouts: We are hunting the beast. VIDEO

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine presented a video about the combat work of Ukrainian reconnaissance men on the occasion of the Day of Military Intelligence.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press centre.

"From dusk to dawn, we hunt the beast. On land, on water and in the sky.

▪️ There are no random people here. Each of us is capable of a feat.

▪️ Every day is a challenge. It's a competition between life and death.

▪️ But we go for victory and win it.

▪️ Happy Military Intelligence Day!

Join us," the DIU said.