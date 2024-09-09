Air defence system works on Shaheds in Kyiv suburbs, - KCMA

On the night of 9 September, Russians attacked Kyiv with "Shaheds", and air defence systems were deployed in the suburbs of the capital.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the KCMA telegram channel.

"Air defence is working in the suburbs of the capital! Stay in shelters," the message says.

Earlier, the administration warned of the threat of UAVs to Kyiv.

As previously reported, late on Sunday evening, 8 September, the occupiers launched attack drones from the north.

