Language police to be introduced in Ivano-Frankivsk: there is increase of Russian language use

Due to the increased use of the Russian language, language cops will work in Ivano-Frankivsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv.

He said that on Monday, September 9, he met with language ombudsman Taras Kremin. During the meeting, Kremin and Martsinkiv discussed social advertising and other measures to promote the Ukrainian language in Ukraine, including in Ivano-Frankivsk.

"We talked a lot about the popularization of the Ukrainian language, social advertising and other measures that the city plans to take to popularize the Ukrainian language. Unfortunately, the number of Russian speakers in Ivano-Frankivsk has increased. This is a problem for our country and for our city in particular," said the mayor.

However, the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk promised to tell about how the language inspectors will work later. He also called the increase of the Russian language a threat to the state in general and to the city in particular.

Martsinkiv also said that Ivano-Frankivsk already has a program to promote and protect the Ukrainian language. The official also called on the citizens to join language courses.

As a reminder, in September, a citywide minute of silence was introduced in Ivano-Frankivsk.

Read more: Explosion occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk: "shahed" was flying towards city (updated)