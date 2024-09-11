EU is ready to stop Russian gas transit through Ukrainian GTS in December, - European Commissioner Simson

The European Union is ready to stop the transit of Russian gas through the Ukrainian gas transmission system after the expiration of the current contract in December 2024.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"When I spoke with my colleagues in Ukraine, I made it clear that we are preparing for a situation where the transit agreement between Ukraine and Russia will expire by the end of this December. We have found alternative routes of supply, and the member states or their companies that are still receiving gas from Russia have in fact been given two extra years compared to other companies that Russia has decided to stop supplying in 2022," she said.

At the same time, Simson noted, Ukraine's gas transmission infrastructure is also part of the EU's infrastructure, as part of the European gas is stored in Ukraine's storage facilities, "which give us additional capacity."

"Ukraine is also a gas producer, so we have to make sure that their infrastructure still has value. But my message is very clear: there is no need to find any new ways to continue trading with Gazprom. Alternative supplies are available, and we are engaging with affected Member States to show them that alternative routes will deliver the volumes they need," she explained.

The main mission, Simson added, is "to encourage companies that are still receiving Russian pipeline gas because they had contracts signed before the war started to choose more predictable alternatives".

According to the data provided by the European Commissioner, the share of Russian gas in EU imports fell from 45% in 2021 to 18% by June 2024, while imports from reliable partners such as Norway and the United States increased. In addition, the EU reduced its gas demand by 138 billion cubic metres between August 2022 and May 2024.

"The EU reached its 90% winter gas storage target on 19 August 2024, well ahead of the 1 November deadline, and energy prices are more stable and remain well below the peak levels of the 2022 energy crisis," she concluded.