In the Kharkiv direction, the ruscists began to use conscripts. According to him, this may indicate a lack of military personnel in the units of the Russian Federation, due to which the military command is forced to use less experienced soldiers to perform combat tasks.

this was reported by the spokesman of the operational-tactical group "Kharkiv", Colonel Vitalii Sarantsev.

"The significant losses suffered by the enemy in the Kharkiv direction, which is more than ten thousand people only in our operational zone in four months, forced Russia to look for additional resources for the continuation of the war.

Russian legislation does not prohibit enlisting conscript soldiers for combat operations after they have completed four months of service, so it is possible to predict their appearance in other areas as well," Sarantsev said.

He added that Russian propaganda had already "warmed up" the society to such a development, tested its reaction, which, as predicted, turned out to be zero, so we should expect the next steps, in particular, the start of a large-scale mobilization campaign in Russia.

Sarantsev stressed that the Ukrainian military continues to maintain defense in the Kharkiv direction and other directions and is ready to repel new enemy attacks.

Also remind, in mid-August it became known that at least 42 Russian conscripts have disappeared in the Kursk region since the beginning of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

And the commander of the Kadyrov unit "Akhmat" Apti Alautdinov appealed to Russians who oppose the participation of conscripts in hostilities and stated that "18-year-old children" should defend Russia.