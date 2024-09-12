ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11066 visitors online
News
2 265 1
shoot out (12111) Kharkiv (1179)

Three people, including child, are unblocked from rubble of house in Kharkiv - Terekhov

У Харкові з-під завалів будинку деблокували людей (фото ілюстративне)

After the Russian shelling of Kharkiv on September 11, three people were unblocked from the rubble of a building.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"At the site of one of the hits, two women and a child were unblocked from the rubble of the house," he said.

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that Russian troops shelled one of the districts of Kharkiv.

Read more: Air raid alert in south-eastern regions: Air Force warns of high-speed targets for Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia and missile for Poltava region

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 