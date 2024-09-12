Three people, including child, are unblocked from rubble of house in Kharkiv - Terekhov

After the Russian shelling of Kharkiv on September 11, three people were unblocked from the rubble of a building.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"At the site of one of the hits, two women and a child were unblocked from the rubble of the house," he said.

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that Russian troops shelled one of the districts of Kharkiv.

