Three people, including child, are unblocked from rubble of house in Kharkiv - Terekhov
After the Russian shelling of Kharkiv on September 11, three people were unblocked from the rubble of a building.
This was reported by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.
"At the site of one of the hits, two women and a child were unblocked from the rubble of the house," he said.
Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that Russian troops shelled one of the districts of Kharkiv.
