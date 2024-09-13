Borrell strongly condemned Iran’s recent transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia and promised to impose new and substantial sanctions

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, has issued a statement on behalf of the entire EU strongly condemning Iran's recent transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

"The European Union strongly condemns the recent transfer of Iranian-made ballistic missiles to Russia. This poses a direct threat to European security and is a significant material escalation of the supply of Iranian UAVs and ammunition used by Russia in its illegal aggressive war against Ukraine," the statement, which was distributed on Friday in Brussels, reads.

Borrell assured that the EU "will respond promptly and in coordination with international partners". According to him, the EU intends to introduce "new and substantial restrictive measures against Iran, including designating individuals and entities involved in Iran's ballistic missile and drone programs, and in this regard is also considering restrictive measures in Iran's aviation sector."

"The European Union's position on Iran's participation in Russia's war has always been clear. The European Union has repeatedly warned Iran against transferring ballistic missiles to Russia," the EU High Representative reminded.

Borrell emphasized that Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia comes in the midst of Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine, including the use of ballistic missiles and drones, which "prove its clear determination to continue its brutal war of aggression against Ukraine and its people, in particular by targeting critical energy infrastructure in an effort to cause the maximum possible civilian casualties and widespread destruction."

"Iranian ballistic missiles can now be used to cause further suffering and destruction in Ukraine," he said.

As a reminder, Russia has already received more than 5 million artillery rounds and dozens of short-range ballistic missiles from North Korea for use in the war against Ukraine.