Today, 23 more Azov fighters are returning to their homeland, - Head of Azov’s patronage service Tolkacheva

Among those released from Russian captivity, 23 soldiers of the Azov Brigade returned home. They had been in captivity for more than two years.

This was reported by the head of the brigade's patronage service, Olena Tolkacheva, Censor.NET reports.

"It's a miracle! 23 Azovs are returning to their homeland today after more than two years of captivity!" she wrote.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that 103 more Ukrainian soldiers had returned from Russian captivity, including Azovstal defenders.

As a reminder, on 13 September, 15 Azov soldiers were among the 49 soldiers returned to Ukraine as part of the exchange.