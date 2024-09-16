Air defense forces shot down 53 out of 56 attack UAVs, three more were locationally lost - Air Force

On the night of 16 September, Russians once again attacked Ukraine with attack drones. A total of 56 "Shahed-131/136" strike drones were detected.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers launched the Shaheds from two directions - Yeysk and Kursk. The main area of attack is Kyiv region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defence Forces.

"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 53 enemy attack UAVs were shot down in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions. Three more enemy drones were locally lost in several regions, without casualties or consequences," the Ukrainian Air Force said.

As a reminder, the Kyiv City Military Administration noted that since the beginning of September, the enemy has attacked the capital for the eighth time. Russian attack drones were flying at Kyiv from different directions and in different groups. There were no casualties in the capital.

