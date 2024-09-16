Umierov and Estonian Defense Minister Pevkur discussed projects to support Ukraine’s defense industry, including purchase of Ukrainian long-range drones and missiles

The Ministers of Defense of Ukraine and Estonia Rustem Umierov and Hanno Pevkur held a conversation to discuss possible new projects to support the Ukrainian defense industry, including the purchase of Ukrainian long-range drones and missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Today I had a productive video call with the Minister of Defense of Estonia Hanno Pevkur. We discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between our countries.



The focus was on possible new projects aimed at supporting the Ukrainian defense industry. In particular, the procurement of Ukrainian long-range drones and missiles," Umierov said.

Read more: Estonian Ministry of Defense: AFU successfully concealed preparations for operation in Kursk region. Russians have problems with their command

The Ukrainian minister also noted Estonia's contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities in the fight against the aggressor, as well as the Estonian side's openness to new formats of cooperation.



"I am sincerely grateful to the people of Estonia, the government and personally to Minister Pevkur for their military, political and diplomatic support of Ukraine," Umierov added.

See more: President of Estonia Alar Karis arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO