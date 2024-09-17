Air defence forces shoot down 34 out of 51 "Shaheds", 12 UAVs are lost locally - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 17 September 2024 (from 19.00 to 06.00), the Air Force radio engineering troops detected and tracked 51 Shahed 131/136 strike UAVs from the following directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Cape Chauda. Air defence forces shot down 34 drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Air Force and the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the air battle, 34 attack UAVs were shot down.

In addition, as a result of active countermeasures by electronic warfare assets, 12 "shaheds" were lost in several regions of Ukraine. Two more enemy attack drones returned to Russia.

The air defence system operated in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Sumy, Poltava and Kharkiv regions.