The UK Ministry of Defence estimates that payments to the Russian military accounted for about 8% of federal spending in the year to June 2024.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the UK Ministry of Defence on the X page (Twitter).

"Since the beginning of the war, Russia has suffered more than 610,000 casualties (killed and wounded)," the military department said.

According to intelligence, the rate of recruitment has slowed this year. At the end of 2023, Russian officials said that the military department was recruiting about 600 people every day. However, this year's publicly published figures suggest that the rate is around 1,000 people a day. These figures are probably somewhat overstated.

Read more: Ukraine and Russia have lost about one million people killed and wounded in war - WSJ

"The tactic based on mass infantry waves requires Russia to constantly replenish its frontline forces with a constant flow of new recruits," the ministry said.

This has led the Russian Defence Ministry to increase bonuses for signing a service contract in August 2024, which is becoming an increasingly expensive recruitment strategy.

"It is estimated that payments to military personnel accounted for about 8% of federal expenditure per year until June 2024. However, the increase in payments is likely to increase the number of recruits for the remainder of the year," the British intelligence service said.

As a reminder, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has issued a decree to increase the number of personnel in the Russian Armed Forces to 2 million 389 thousand people. The number of Russian military personnel will increase to 1.5 million.