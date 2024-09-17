Scholz believes that we should "explore possibilities" of negotiations with Russia

All options for finding ways to establish peace in Ukraine should now be explored.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz told journalists after a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Russia has attacked Ukraine. That's why Germany, like many other countries around the world, supports Ukraine. This is the way it is and will remain so that the country can defend itself, protect its integrity and sovereignty. But we are also clear that at the same time it remains necessary to explore the possibilities of opening up peaceful development," Scholz said.

He recalled numerous conferences, including a major peace conference in Switzerland, which also ended with the common view that there should be another conference with Russia.

"Now it's time to see what happens. But it is clear to me that this is not working: Russia, on the contrary, is continuing everything now - continuing the war and continuing to attack Ukraine with enormous aggression... We should never ignore ... that it was Russia that not only started the war, but also continues it and can at any time contribute to making sure that it ends with Russia stopping its aggression," the chancellor said.

Earlier it was reported that Germany proposed to set up a contact group for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. In turn, Scholz believes that the time has come to negotiate a just peace for Ukraine.