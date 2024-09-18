Missiles for "Grad", "Iskanders" and North Korean KN23 were stored at warehouse in Tver region, - CCD

At the ammunition depot in Toropets, Tver region of the Russian Federation, which detonated after a nighttime drone attack, Russians stored missiles for "Grad", "Iskanders" and North Korean KN23 ballistic missiles.

This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, Censor.NET informs.

"At a large warehouse in the city of Toropets in the Tver region, the Russians stored missiles for 'Grad', S-300 and S-400, as well as manufactured ballistic missiles for 'Iskander', and began to create a stock of North Korean KN23s," he said.

Read more: Ukrainian Navy confirms strike on enemy depots near Mariupol: infrastructure and tons of ammunition are destroyed

As reported, on the night of 18 September, the Tver region of the Russian Federation was massively attacked by drones: an ammunition depot detonated, and the population is being evacuated.