Today, on 18 September, the Verkhovna Rada failed to adopt Resolution 3939-IX on renaming 333 settlements as part of the process of decolonisation and de-Russification. MPs blocked the rostrum.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by MP Roman Lozynskyi of the "Voice" party.

Only 208 MPs supported the resolution.

According to Lozynskyi, the parliament "failed in its historic chance to throw off the map of Ukraine everything that was imposed by Moscow over centuries of enslavement".

"The informal association 'Deputies of the Moscow Patriarchate' used all the tricks and lies to cheat their colleagues, so there are only 208 votes on the board. This is a total disgrace for Ukraine. This is revenge," he added.

The MP promised to publish a list of all those who were against or abstained, or "cowardly did not vote for this resolution or pretended to be dead".

The "EP" deputy Oleksii Honcharenko said that because of this, the deputies decided to block the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada and demanded to convene a conciliation council and re-submit the resolution for consideration. The MPs decided that the parliament would not work until then.

Added at 12:20. The deputies went to the conciliation board on the resolution.

More about Resolution 3939-IX

The draft resolution 3939-IX refers to the renaming of geographical objects due to the need to bring the names of such geographical objects in line with the requirements of the law "On the Condemnation and Prohibition of Propaganda of Russian Imperial Policy in Ukraine and Decolonisation of Place Names".

The parliamentary committee recommended renaming 7 districts, 15 cities, 56 towns, and 263 villages:

Odesa Oblast - Yuzhne is proposed to be renamed Port Annental.

Dnipropetrovsk region - Novomoskovsk will be changed to Samar, Pavlohrad to Matviiv, Synelnykove to Ridnopillia, Pershotravensk to Shakhtarske. Synelnykove district will be renamed Ridnopillia district.

Luhansk region - Pervomaisk to Sokolohirsk, Molodohvardiysk to Otamanivka, Sievierodonetsk to Siverskodonetsk.

Lviv region - the city of Chervonohrad to Sheptytskyi.

Mykolaiv region - the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk to Gard, Pervomaisk to Olviopol. Pervomaisk district will be renamed Olviopol district.

Poltava region - the city of Druzhba on Khutir-Mikhailovskyi.

Kharkiv region - the city of Krasnohrad for Berestyn, Pervomaiskyi for Zlatopil.

Cherkasy region - the city of Vatutino to the city of Bahacheve.

The Resolution shall enter into force on the day following the day of its publication.

