News
Russian troops strike at Nikopol: two people wounded, their condition is serious

On the afternoon of 18 September 2024, Russian troops attacked Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with a kamikaze drone.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Consequences of the enemy attack

According to Lysak, two people were injured in the Russian attack.

"These are a 42-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman. Unfortunately, their condition is serious. Doctors are providing all the necessary medical care," the statement said.

It is also noted that the administrative building was damaged.

Earlier it was reported that two people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Nikopol, 4 high-rise buildings and a power line were damaged.

