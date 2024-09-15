Two people were injured as result of Russian attack on Nikopol, 4 high-rise buildings and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS

Russian troops continued shelling the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region at night and in the morning, causing casualties and damage in Nikopol.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, two people were injured in Nikopol as a result of hostile attacks. A 37-year-old man sustained a shrapnel wound to the chest. He was hospitalized. A 75-year-old woman will be treated at home.

In addition, a private house was damaged as a result of the shelling. A fire broke out there and has been extinguished. Four multi-story buildings, a car wash, and a car were also damaged. A power line was damaged.



Russian troops also shelled other areas of the Nikopol district, including the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka districts. The consequences of the shelling are being clarified.

As noted, in total, in the evening, at night, and in the morning, the aggressor directed weapons at the area more than half a dozen times. He used heavy artillery, kamikaze drones, and dropped ammunition from a UAV.





