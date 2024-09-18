Prosecutor General’s Office: Law enforcers investigate over 2300 criminal proceedings on Russian shelling of civilian and critical infrastructure

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine are conducting pre-trial investigations in 2,389 criminal proceedings regarding the shelling of civilian and critical infrastructure of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Naumiuk, Censor.NET reports, citing the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that more than 360 criminal proceedings are investigating the circumstances of Russia's targeted attacks on Ukrainian hospitals.

International humanitarian law categorically prohibits any attacks on medical facilities that are civilian infrastructure.

According to Naumiuk, since the first days of the full-scale invasion, Russia has deliberately and systematically attacked Ukrainian medical facilities in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

The most brazen and high-profile crime was the rocket attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital on 8 July 2024, which killed 2 people, including a paediatric nephrologist. Another 35 people, including 9 children, were injured. The SSU Main Investigation Department, under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting a pre-trial investigation into the incident.

As part of this investigation, the SSU served a notice of suspicion to the then commander of the long-range aviation of the Russian Air Force, who was involved in organising the attack on the children's hospital, the Prosecutor General's Office added.