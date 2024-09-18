Consequences of shelling of Zaporizhzhia region by Russian troops. PHOTOS
At night, Russian occupation forces attacked Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs.
The consequences of the shelling were made public by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
On 17 September, explosions were reported in Zaporizhzhia region.
Later it became known that 2 people were killed and 5 wounded in the shelling.
For the first time in the last 4-5 months, Russian occupants used guided aerial bombs against settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.
