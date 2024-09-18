Zelenskyy hopes to get Biden’s invitation to NATO before he leaves White House - Le Monde

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes to receive an invitation to join NATO from current US leader Joe Biden before the end of his presidential term. This would allow Kyiv to enter negotiations on ending the war from a position of strength.

This is stated in a column by Le Monde columnist Sylvie Kaufman, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Ukrainian president's victory plan envisages that Joe Biden will invite our country to join NATO before he leaves the White House, provided that the accession takes place after the end of the war.

The article states that Zelenskyy does not want any forced decisions to be imposed on him, which is why he has developed his own peace plan, which he intends to present not only to Biden, but also to Congress and the Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

At the same time, it is argued that Biden, as a man of the Cold War, is convinced that Ukraine's accession to the Alliance will lead to World War III. Therefore, he believes that our country needs to be helped moderately, avoiding escalation.

"The Ukrainian president, hoping to accelerate the end of the war, is seeking to persuade the US president to take decisive action and give Kyiv the opportunity to enter the negotiations from a position of strength," the publication notes.

According to the columnist, Zelenskyy could be encouraged by a statement by a White House official that Biden is determined to use the four months remaining in his presidency "to put Ukraine in the best possible position to win".

The newspaper adds that the goal of this plan is to return to peace, while the second project is to make Ukraine stronger after the signing of a peace agreement.

Ukraine's victory plan

On 27 August, President Zelenskyy said at a press conference that Ukraine plans to present its "victory plan" in the war to the US in September.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the victory plan was not discussed during the Ramstein meeting.

8 September Zelenskyy says he has discussed "certain details of Ukraine's victory plan" with the US congressional delegation and plans to present it to Biden, Trump and Harris.

Later, the president said that the plan for Ukraine's victory would be presented in the United States and at the second Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy also said that the plan for Ukraine's victory, which is to be presented to US President Joe Biden, contains 4 main points and one additional point that will be "needed after the war".

During his visit to Kyiv last week , US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reviewed elements of President Zelenskyy's plan to achieve peace in Ukraine.