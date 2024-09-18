16,000 people still remain in Pokrovsk, including 177 children - RMA

In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, 16 thousand people, including 177 children, remain in the city.

This was stated by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"There are now 16 thousand people in the city of Pokrovsk, including 177 children. More than 30 thousand people have left and more than 3.5 thousand children have left. I thank the people for taking care of themselves and their loved ones, because the enemy is shelling the entire Donetsk region and Pokrovsk every day with all available weapons - guided aerial bombs, cannon artillery and drones," the head of the region said.

Earlier, Serhii Tsehotskyi, an officer of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade, said that Russian invaders are aiming to destroy the infrastructure of Pokrovsk and are destroying overhead roads.

