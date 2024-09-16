Ruscists aim to destroy infrastructure of Pokrovsk and destroy overpasses - officer of 59th SMB Tsehotskyi

For more than a week now, Russian troops have been attempting to bypass Pokrovsk and attack the flanks where they have concentrated their most powerful forces. The enemy continues its tactics of warfare - to destroy the settlement and then try to enter it.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhii Tsehotskyi, an officer of the 59th separate motorised infantry brigade, on the air of "Espreso" TV channel.

"The situation in the Pokrovsk direction is tense but under control. Over the past day, 15 September, the enemy made 10 attempts to storm the positions of the 59th Brigade, there were 160 drone drops, and a slightly higher number of attacks on our positions. So imagine this horror that is constantly on the battlefield," said the officer of the 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade.

According to Tsekhotskyi, the enemy is continuously conducting reconnaissance along the entire frontline in search of weaknesses in the Ukrainian defence.

"Now the enemy is aiming to destroy Pokrovsk's infrastructure by destroying overpasses. The invader has always had this tactic of warfare - to destroy and then try to enter. For more than a week now, the Russians have been trying to bypass Pokrovsk and strike at the flanks, to the north and south, where they have concentrated their most powerful forces," the military said.

According to him, the enemy is primarily trying to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops with infantry and is acting in the same small infantry groups.

"Our task is to detect such groups and destroy them, which is what we are doing," Tsehotskyi summed up.

Earlier it was reported that in Pokrovsk, Russians destroyed the "Skhidnyi" overpass with shelling.

Censor.NET also reported that the Russian invaders destroyed the Dmytrivskyi bridge connecting Pokrovsk with Myrnohrad.