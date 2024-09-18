Fourth day of extinguishing forest fire in Lyman district of Donetsk region - SES. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A large-scale forest fire has been extinguished for four days in the Lyman district of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

"Due to strong wind gusts and prolonged drought, the fire quickly spread over a large area. The emergency service continues to work to completely eliminate the fire and prevent its re-emergence. As of today, the fire has already covered an area of about 550 hectares. There is no threat of the fire spreading to populated areas," the statement said.

111 rescuers and 26 pieces of equipment were engaged in the firefighting operations.



Earlier, the Ministry of Environment said that 20 forest fires are being extinguished in Ukraine, with the most difficult situation in Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

The State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" said that the cause of the large-scale fires was drought, strong winds and uncontrolled self-seeding forests.

